Ettevõtete kataloog
Societe Generale
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

Societe Generale Palgad

Societe Generale palga vahemik varieerub $19,083 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tarkvaraarendaja madalamas otsas kuni $197,040 Tarkvaraarenduse juht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Societe Generale. Viimati uuendatud: 7/30/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Tarkvaraarendaja
L1 $19.1K
L2 $27.5K
L3 $25.8K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Backend tarkvara insener

Täielik tarkvara insener

Andmeteadlane
Median $50K
Tootehaldusr
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Ärianalüütik
Median $20.7K
Toote disainer
Median $56.6K
Projektijuht
Median $82.4K
Andmeanalüütik
$62.9K
Finantsanalüütik
$28.6K
Infotehnoloog
$149K
Investeerimispankur
$138K
Õigusabi
$189K
Juhtimiskonsultant
$56.4K
Programmijuht
$69.5K
Küberturvalisuse analüütik
$76.4K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$197K
Lahendusarhitekt
$121K
Tehniline programmijuht
$69.3K
Tehniline kirjutaja
$40.3K
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Societe Generale je Tarkvaraarenduse juht at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $197,040. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Societe Generale je $56,488.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti Societe Generale jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • ICICI Bank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Bank of America
  • Associated Bank
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid