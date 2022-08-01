Ettevõtete kataloog
Saks Fifth Avenue
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

Saks Fifth Avenue Palgad

Saks Fifth Avenue palga vahemik varieerub $72,471 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Infotehnoloog madalamas otsas kuni $280,500 Tarkvaraarenduse juht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Saks Fifth Avenue. Viimati uuendatud: 8/8/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $200K
Raamatupidaja
$95.5K
Andmeanalüütik
$79.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Andmeteadlane
$156K
Graafiline disainer
$90.5K
Infotehnoloog
$72.5K
Turundus
$114K
Turunduse operatsioonid
$151K
Tootehaldusr
$144K
Värbaja
$91.8K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$281K
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Saks Fifth Avenue on Tarkvaraarenduse juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $280,500. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Saks Fifth Avenue mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $114,425.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti Saks Fifth Avenue jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Amazon
  • Tesla
  • Netflix
  • Spotify
  • LinkedIn
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid