Recharge
Recharge Palgad

Recharge palga vahemik varieerub $48,179 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Andmeteadlane madalamas otsas kuni $103,565 Tarkvaraarenduse juht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Recharge. Viimati uuendatud: 8/7/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $86.4K
Andmeteadlane
$48.2K
Turundus
$73.1K

Toote disainer
$76.2K
Tootehaldusr
$95.1K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$104K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Recharge on Tarkvaraarenduse juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $103,565. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Recharge mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $81,331.

