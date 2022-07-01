Ettevõtete kataloog
Packable
    Founded in 2010 as Pharmapacks, Packable is a leading multi-marketplace e-commerce enablement platform providing category-leading brands with the connections, data insights, and services needed to enable accelerated online marketplace sales. Packable operates in the third-party (“3P”) space across 7 online marketplaces in North America, including Amazon -- where Pharmapacks is the largest 3P seller in the US by number of reviews -- Walmart, eBay, Target, and Google Shopping, among others, and also manages several direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) sites on behalf of brands. Joining our team is an exciting opportunity to partner with stakeholders ranging from Fortune 500 companies to digitally native brands while working in a supportive environment that prioritizes work/life balance.

    http://www.packable.com
    Veebisait
    2011
    Asutamise aasta
    300
    Töötajate arv
    $50M-$100M
    Hinnanguline tulu
