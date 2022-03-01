Ettevõtete kataloog
Oyster HR
Oyster HR Palgad

Oyster HR palga vahemik varieerub $98,999 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tarkvaraarendaja madalamas otsas kuni $235,620 Turundus kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Oyster HR. Viimati uuendatud: 8/6/2025

$160K

Personaliosakond
$166K
Turundus
$236K
Toote disainer
$99.7K

Tootehaldusr
$148K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$99K
Tehniline programmijuht
$149K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Oyster HR on Turundus at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $235,620. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Oyster HR mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $148,377.

