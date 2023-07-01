Ettevõtete kataloog
National Braille Press
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet
Parimad teadmised
  • Panusta millegi unikaalsega National Braille Press kohta, mis võiks teistele abiks olla (nt intervjuu näpunäited, meeskondade valik, unikaalne kultuur jne).
    • Meist

    National Braille Press is a non-profit printer and publisher in Boston that produces braille materials and tactile graphics for blind individuals. They support literacy for blind children and adults by providing accessible materials for students, consumers, and professionals. Their services include braille transcription and ink printing for a wide range of materials, from children's books to financial statements. They are also researching and developing affordable digital braille computers and tablets to enhance accessibility for blind individuals.

    nbp.org
    Veebisait
    1927
    Asutamise aasta
    31
    Töötajate arv
    $1M-$10M
    Hinnanguline tulu
    Peakorter

    Saa verifitseeritud palgad oma postkasti

    Telli verifitseeritud pakkumised.Saad e-posti teel kompensatsiooni üksikasjade jaotuse. Lisateave

    See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA poolt ja kehtivad Google'i privaatsuspoliitika ja teenusetingimused kehtivad.

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti National Braille Press jaoks

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • Roblox
    • Netflix
    • Coinbase
    • Lyft
    • Stripe
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid