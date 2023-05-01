Ettevõtete kataloog
    MVHS is a healthcare delivery system that includes St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare, serving three counties. They offer a range of services including inpatient, primary, multi-specialty and long-term care, bariatric surgery, maternal child services, stroke care, surgical services, orthopedic services, cancer care, dialysis, diabetes program, rehabilitation, home care, cardiac care, imaging, wound care, emergency services, urgent care, outpatient laboratory services and more.

    mvhealthsystem.org
    Veebisait
    2014
    Asutamise aasta
    3,001
    Töötajate arv
    $1B-$10B
    Hinnanguline tulu
    Peakorter

