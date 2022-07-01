Ettevõtete kataloog
Medici
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet
Parimad teadmised
  • Panusta millegi unikaalsega Medici kohta, mis võiks teistele abiks olla (nt intervjuu näpunäited, meeskondade valik, unikaalne kultuur jne).
    • Meist

    Medici is working to change how healthcare is delivered by recreating the doctor-patient relationship. With the secure messaging app, physicians and patients have the ability to connect via text, call, or video, from anywhere and on their schedule. This enables patients to chat with their doctor, vet, or therapist at any time, and clinicians to extend care and get paid without extra overhead or burdensome schedules. With over 20,000 doctors across the platform, Medici is leading the way in the future of healthcare.

    http://www.medici.md
    Veebisait
    2016
    Asutamise aasta
    150
    Töötajate arv
    $10M-$50M
    Hinnanguline tulu
    Peakorter

    Saa verifitseeritud palgad oma postkasti

    Telli verifitseeritud pakkumised.Saad e-posti teel kompensatsiooni üksikasjade jaotuse. Lisateave

    See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA poolt ja kehtivad Google'i privaatsuspoliitika ja teenusetingimused kehtivad.

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti Medici jaoks

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • Roblox
    • Flipkart
    • Microsoft
    • Lyft
    • Tesla
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid