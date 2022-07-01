Ettevõtete kataloog
Jama Software
Jama Software Palgad

Jama Software palga vahemik varieerub $8,524 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tarkvaraarendaja madalamas otsas kuni $239,190 Turundus kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Jama Software. Viimati uuendatud: 7/25/2025

$160K

Graafiline disainer
$80.4K
Turundus
$239K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$8.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Jama Software on Turundus at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $239,190. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Jama Software mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $80,400.

Muud ressursid