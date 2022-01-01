Ettevõtete kataloog
Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover Palgad

Jaguar Land Rover palga vahemik varieerub $26,743 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tarkvaraarendaja madalamas otsas kuni $140,998 Andmeteaduse juht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Jaguar Land Rover. Viimati uuendatud: 7/25/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $26.7K
Andmeteadlane
Median $72.2K
Mehaanika insener
Median $61.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ärianalüütik
$42.2K
Andmeteaduse juht
$141K
Elektriinsener
$66.1K
Riistvara insener
$49.5K
Infotehnoloog
$78K
Toote disainer
$74.6K
Tootehaldusr
$97.6K
Projektijuht
$73.7K
Müük
$72.2K
Küberturvalisuse analüütik
$88.5K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$131K
Lahendusarhitekt
$74.1K
Tehniline programmijuht
$99.9K
UX uurija
$140K
KKK

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei Jaguar Land Rover gemeldet wurde, ist Andmeteaduse juht at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $140,998. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei Jaguar Land Rover gemeldet wurde, beträgt $74,145.

