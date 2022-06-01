Ettevõtete kataloog
JAGGAER
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet
Parimad teadmised
  • Panusta millegi unikaalsega JAGGAER kohta, mis võiks teistele abiks olla (nt intervjuu näpunäited, meeskondade valik, unikaalne kultuur jne).
    • Meist

    Some of the largest commercial, manufacturing and life sciences companies in the world trust JAGGAER with billions of dollars of annual spend. Additionally, JAGGAER is the leading procure-to-pay provider in the higher education and government sectors. JAGGAER eProcurement and strategic sourcing customers across the globe have gained access to the best suppliers, with the best terms, on our scalable, customizable, user-friendly platform. Our SaaS-based, source-to-settle solution provides unparalleled visibility, insights and recommendations to procurement leaders and suppliers. The result is a fluid supply chain driven by powerful spend analysis, comprehensive contract management and efficient accounts payable solutions. Learn how our solutions can power your organization on JAGGAER.COM.

    http://jaggaer.com
    Veebisait
    1995
    Asutamise aasta
    990
    Töötajate arv
    $100M-$250M
    Hinnanguline tulu
    Peakorter

    Saa verifitseeritud palgad oma postkasti

    Telli verifitseeritud pakkumised.Saad e-posti teel kompensatsiooni üksikasjade jaotuse. Lisateave

    See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA poolt ja kehtivad Google'i privaatsuspoliitika ja teenusetingimused kehtivad.

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti JAGGAER jaoks

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • Pinterest
    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • Dropbox
    • DoorDash
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid