Ettevõtete kataloog
Indian Institute of Science
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

Indian Institute of Science Palgad

Indian Institute of Science palga vahemik varieerub $1,200 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Andmeteadlane madalamas otsas kuni $11,293 Tarkvaraarendaja kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Indian Institute of Science. Viimati uuendatud: 8/2/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Andmeteadlane
$1.2K
Riistvara insener
$6.7K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$11.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Indian Institute of Science on Tarkvaraarendaja at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $11,293. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Indian Institute of Science mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $6,693.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti Indian Institute of Science jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • Stripe
  • LinkedIn
  • Intuit
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid