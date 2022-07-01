Ettevõtete kataloog
Imagen
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

Imagen Palgad

Imagen palga vahemik varieerub $108,540 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Värbaja madalamas otsas kuni $398,000 Arst kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Imagen. Viimati uuendatud: 7/31/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Andmeteadlane
$131K
Arst
$398K
Tootehaldusr
$216K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Värbaja
$109K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$114K
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Imagen on Arst at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $398,000. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Imagen mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $130,650.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti Imagen jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Facebook
  • Coinbase
  • Microsoft
  • Uber
  • Square
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid