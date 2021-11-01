Ettevõtete kataloog
Flow
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

Flow Palgad

Flow palga vahemik varieerub $22,612 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Programmijuht madalamas otsas kuni $218,900 Tarkvaraarenduse juht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Flow. Viimati uuendatud: 7/29/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Turundus
$128K
Tootehaldusr
$106K
Programmijuht
$22.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Värbaja
$99.5K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$109K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$219K
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Flow on Tarkvaraarenduse juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $218,900. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Flow mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $107,478.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti Flow jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Rubrik
  • Cloudera
  • Plaid
  • Figma
  • AppDynamics
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid