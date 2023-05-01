Ettevõtete kataloog
Flora Growth
    Flora Growth Corp. cultivates and develops medicinal cannabis and cannabis derivative products for pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. They offer skincare and beauty products, plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. The company also manufactures, distributes, and retails CBD derived products, lifestyle wellness products, and cannabis consumption accessories. They sell their products under various brands and are headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

    floragrowth.com
    Veebisait
    2019
    Asutamise aasta
    277
    Töötajate arv
    $10M-$50M
    Hinnanguline tulu
    Peakorter

