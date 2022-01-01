Ettevõtete kataloog
Federal Reserve Board
Federal Reserve Board Palgad

Federal Reserve Board palga vahemik varieerub $70,000 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Andmeteadlane madalamas otsas kuni $155,775 Infotehnoloog kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Federal Reserve Board. Viimati uuendatud: 7/29/2025

$160K

Andmeteadlane
Median $70K
Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $113K
Finantsanalüütik
Median $105K

Ärianalüütik
$114K
Infotehnoloog
$156K
Kõrgeima palgaga roll Federal Reserve Board on Infotehnoloog at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $155,775. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Federal Reserve Board mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $113,000.

Muud ressursid