Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Palgad

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City palga vahemik varieerub $64,675 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Administratiivassistent madalamas otsas kuni $105,840 Projektijuht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Viimati uuendatud: 7/29/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $76K

Täielik tarkvara insener

Finantsanalüütik
Median $66.3K
Raamatupidaja
$78.8K

Administratiivassistent
$64.7K
Infotehnoloog
$89.3K
Projektijuht
$106K
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


Kõrgeima palgaga roll Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City on Projektijuht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $105,840. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $77,396.

