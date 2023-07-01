Ettevõtete kataloog
Electra.aero
    • Meist

    Electra is an innovative aerospace company focused on creating hybrid-electric aircraft for urban and regional mobility. Their goal is to reduce carbon emissions in aviation by developing clean, quiet, and environmentally friendly airplanes that can operate without traditional runways. With support from major players in the aerospace industry, Electra aims to revolutionize the field with their disruptive ideas and world-class team of engineers. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, they also have operations in Cambridge, MA, and Switzerland, and are experiencing rapid growth.

    electra.aero
    Veebisait
    2020
    Asutamise aasta
    31
    Töötajate arv
    $1M-$10M
    Hinnanguline tulu
    Peakorter

    Muud ressursid