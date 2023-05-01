Ettevõtete kataloog
DIRTT Environmental Solutions
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet
Parimad teadmised
  • Panusta millegi unikaalsega DIRTT Environmental Solutions kohta, mis võiks teistele abiks olla (nt intervjuu näpunäited, meeskondade valik, unikaalne kultuur jne).
    • Meist

    DIRTT Environmental Solutions designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for commercial spaces worldwide. Its ICE software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services. The company's solutions include modular walls, ceilings, and floors, millwork, power and network infrastructure, and medical gas piping systems. It serves various industries through independent distribution partners. DIRTT was founded in 2003 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

    http://www.dirtt.net
    Veebisait
    2004
    Asutamise aasta
    989
    Töötajate arv
    $100M-$250M
    Hinnanguline tulu
    Peakorter

    Saa verifitseeritud palgad oma postkasti

    Telli verifitseeritud pakkumised.Saad e-posti teel kompensatsiooni üksikasjade jaotuse. Lisateave

    See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA poolt ja kehtivad Google'i privaatsuspoliitika ja teenusetingimused kehtivad.

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti DIRTT Environmental Solutions jaoks

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Airbnb
    • Netflix
    • Google
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid