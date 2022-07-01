Ettevõtete kataloog
DataVisor
    DataVisor is a leading AI-Powered fraud and risk management platform that enables organizations to respond to fast-evolving cyber attacks and mitigate risks as they happen in real time. Our mission is to protect large consumer facing enterprises protect their business and their customers from digital threats and restore trust and safety online. DataVisor is venture-backed by New View Capital and Sequoia and is Series- C funded. It is recognized as an industry leader and has been adopted by many Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

    http://www.datavisor.com
    Veebisait
    2013
    Asutamise aasta
    150
    Töötajate arv
    $10M-$50M
    Hinnanguline tulu
    Peakorter

