Ettevõtete kataloog
Cyara
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

Cyara Palgad

Cyara palga vahemik varieerub $48,363 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Toote disainer madalamas otsas kuni $211,050 Lahendusarhitekt kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Cyara. Viimati uuendatud: 8/1/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Toote disainer
$48.4K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$69.1K
Lahendusarhitekt
$211K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

The highest paying role reported at Cyara is Lahendusarhitekt at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cyara is $69,051.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti Cyara jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Andela
  • Arcesium
  • Zoho
  • Whatfix
  • Traveloka
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid