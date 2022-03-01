Ettevõtete kataloog
CSS Palgad

CSS palga vahemik varieerub $3,007 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Klienditeenindus madalamas otsas kuni $328,350 Infotehnoloog kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt CSS. Viimati uuendatud: 8/1/2025

$160K

Äri operatsioonide juht
$166K
Klienditeenindus
$3K
Infotehnoloog
$328K

Tarkvaraarendaja
$231K
Tehniline programmijuht
$99.5K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll CSS on Infotehnoloog at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $328,350. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
CSS mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $165,825.

Muud ressursid