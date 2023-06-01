Ettevõtete kataloog
Creative Fabrica
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

Creative Fabrica Palgad

Creative Fabrica palga vahemik varieerub $78,622 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Värbaja madalamas otsas kuni $122,089 Personaliosakond kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Creative Fabrica. Viimati uuendatud: 8/6/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $96.2K
Personaliosakond
$122K
Tootehaldusr
$86K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
Värbaja
$78.6K
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Creative Fabrica on Personaliosakond at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $122,089. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Creative Fabrica mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $91,117.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti Creative Fabrica jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Intuit
  • Stripe
  • Square
  • Spotify
  • Microsoft
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid