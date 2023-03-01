Ettevõtete kataloog
CoreStack
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

CoreStack Palgad

CoreStack palga vahemik varieerub $34,825 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Infotehnoloog madalamas otsas kuni $194,025 Tarkvaraarendaja kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt CoreStack. Viimati uuendatud: 8/2/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Kliendi edu
$168K
Infotehnoloog
$34.8K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$194K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Lahendusarhitekt
$101K
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll CoreStack on Tarkvaraarendaja at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $194,025. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
CoreStack mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $134,895.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti CoreStack jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • Facebook
  • Flipkart
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid