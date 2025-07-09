Ettevõtete kataloog
Colt Technology Services
Colt Technology Services Palgad

Colt Technology Services palga vahemik varieerub $41,423 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Juhtimiskonsultant madalamas otsas kuni $134,907 Projektijuht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Colt Technology Services. Viimati uuendatud: 8/8/2025

$160K

Ärianalüütik
$56.1K
Juhtimiskonsultant
$41.4K
Projektijuht
$135K

Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Colt Technology Services on Projektijuht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $134,907. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Colt Technology Services mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $56,068.

