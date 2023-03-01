Ettevõtete kataloog
City of Seattle
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

City of Seattle Palgad

City of Seattle palga vahemik varieerub $96,361 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tehniline programmijuht madalamas otsas kuni $201,000 Elektriinsener kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt City of Seattle. Viimati uuendatud: 8/3/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Äri operatsioonide juht
$172K
Ärianalüütik
$161K
Ehitusinsener
$127K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Elektriinsener
$201K
Infotehnoloog
$134K
Programmijuht
$105K
Projektijuht
$153K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$152K
Tehniline programmijuht
$96.4K
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll City of Seattle on Elektriinsener at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $201,000. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
City of Seattle mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $152,235.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti City of Seattle jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Pinterest
  • Databricks
  • Spotify
  • Dropbox
  • Intuit
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid