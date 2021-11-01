Ettevõtete kataloog
Brock Solutions
Brock Solutions Palgad

Brock Solutions palga vahemik varieerub $55,744 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tarkvaraarendaja madalamas otsas kuni $114,053 Tootehaldusr kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Brock Solutions. Viimati uuendatud: 8/6/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $55.7K

Täielik tarkvara insener

Juhtimisinsener
$92.5K
Riistvara insener
$61.9K

Personaliosakond
$56.1K
Toote disainer
$60.3K
Tootehaldusr
$114K
Tehniline programmijuht
$66.5K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Brock Solutions on Tootehaldusr at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $114,053. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Brock Solutions mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $61,896.

