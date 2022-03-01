Ettevõtete kataloog
Bombardier Palgad

Bombardier palga vahemik varieerub $37,279 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Projektijuht madalamas otsas kuni $96,814 Lahendusarhitekt kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Bombardier. Viimati uuendatud: 8/3/2025

$160K

Ärianalüütik
Median $54.5K
Elektriinsener
$67.2K
Riistvara insener
$54.9K

Turundus
$53.9K
Mehaanika insener
$45.5K
Projektijuht
$37.3K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$68.6K
Lahendusarhitekt
$96.8K
Tehniline programmijuht
$53.4K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Bombardier on Lahendusarhitekt at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $96,814. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Bombardier mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $54,477.

