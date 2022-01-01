Ettevõtete kataloog
BlueVine
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

BlueVine Palgad

BlueVine palga vahemik varieerub $141,464 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tarkvaraarendaja madalamas otsas kuni $270,000 Äri arendus kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt BlueVine. Viimati uuendatud: 8/3/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Äri arendus
Median $270K
Turundus
$149K
Partneri haldur
$259K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Toote disainer
Median $151K
Tootehaldusr
$199K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$141K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$264K
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll BlueVine on Äri arendus aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $270,000. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
BlueVine mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $199,000.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti BlueVine jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Cyndx
  • Yapstone
  • Upgrade
  • Hometap
  • Farmers Insurance
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid