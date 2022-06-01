Blue Prism Palgad

Ettevõtete kataloog
Blue Prism palga vahemik varieerub $94,325 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tootehaldusr madalamas otsas kuni $263,675 Müügiinsener kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Blue Prism. Viimati uuendatud: 8/3/2025

$160K

Kliendi edu
$186K
Tootehaldusr
$94.3K
Müük
$162K

Müügiinsener
$264K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$111K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Blue Prism on Müügiinsener at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $263,675. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Blue Prism mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $161,746.

