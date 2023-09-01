Ettevõtete kataloog
Article Palgad

Article palga vahemik varieerub $80,581 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Ärianalüütik madalamas otsas kuni $129,928 Tarkvaraarenduse juht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Article. Viimati uuendatud: 8/3/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $97.8K

Täielik tarkvara insener

Tootehaldusr
Median $125K
Ärianalüütik
$80.6K

Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$130K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Article on Tarkvaraarenduse juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $129,928. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Article mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $111,535.

