Ettevõtete kataloog
Allen Institute
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

Allen Institute Palgad

Allen Institute palga vahemik varieerub $91,400 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Andmeteadlane madalamas otsas kuni $202,005 Tarkvaraarenduse juht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Allen Institute. Viimati uuendatud: 7/29/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $130K
Andmeteadlane
Median $91.4K
Projektijuht
$127K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$202K
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Allen Institute on Tarkvaraarenduse juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $202,005. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Allen Institute mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $128,631.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti Allen Institute jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Snap
  • Coinbase
  • Dropbox
  • Databricks
  • Amazon
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid