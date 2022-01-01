Ettevõtete kataloog
Allen Institute for AI
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

Allen Institute for AI Palgad

Allen Institute for AI palga vahemik varieerub $111,976 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Personaliosakond madalamas otsas kuni $189,720 Andmeteadlane kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Allen Institute for AI. Viimati uuendatud: 7/29/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $182K
Andmeteadlane
$190K
Personaliosakond
$112K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Toote disainer
$132K
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Allen Institute for AI on Andmeteadlane at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $189,720. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Allen Institute for AI mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $157,150.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti Allen Institute for AI jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • SRI International
  • FINRA
  • Delta Dental Plans Association
  • CableLabs
  • TIAA
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid