Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa Palgad

Airtel Africa palga vahemik varieerub $5,814 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Äri operatsioonide juht madalamas otsas kuni $241,200 Tarkvaraarenduse juht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Airtel Africa. Viimati uuendatud: 8/5/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $21.6K

Backend tarkvara insener

Raamatupidaja
$23.1K
Äri operatsioonide juht
$5.8K

Infotehnoloog
$23.1K
Tootehaldusr
$53.4K
Projektijuht
$43.8K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$241K
Lahendusarhitekt
$59.9K
KKK

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā Airtel Africa, ir Tarkvaraarenduse juht at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $241,200. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Airtel Africa, ir $33,476.

