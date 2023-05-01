Ettevõtete kataloog
    ACTION is a network of over 1,000 patients, families, doctors, nurses, researchers, and industry partners working together to improve outcomes for children and ACHD patients with heart dysfunction. They aim to improve access to world-class VAD and heart failure care through real-world data and collaboration. They have grown to include nearly every children’s hospital in the U.S. that performs pediatric VAD surgeries and have expanded to hospitals in 6 countries. Their learning network approach allows for critical improvements in areas that are often untouched by clinical trials alone.

    actionlearningnetwork.org
    Veebisait
    2017
    Asutamise aasta
    351
    Töötajate arv
    $10M-$50M
    Hinnanguline tulu
    Peakorter

    Muud ressursid