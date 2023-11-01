Ettevõtete kataloog
2degrees
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

2degrees Palgad

2degrees palga vahemik varieerub $42,587 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Andmeteadlane madalamas otsas kuni $94,265 Infotehnoloog kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt 2degrees. Viimati uuendatud: 8/2/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Andmeteadlane
$42.6K
Infotehnoloog
$94.3K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$80.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll 2degrees on Infotehnoloog at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $94,265. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
2degrees mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $80,246.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti 2degrees jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Google
  • Lyft
  • Facebook
  • Stripe
  • Intuit
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid