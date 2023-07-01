Ettevõtete kataloog
1910 Genetics
    This biotech company uses AI, computation, and biological automation to speed up the development of small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their goal is to reduce the time and cost of drug development while increasing the success rate of bringing new medicines to patients. They have two drug discovery engines, ELVIS™ and ROSALYND™, which can design both small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their technology covers all stages of early drug discovery and is being applied to various areas such as neuroscience, infectious disease, immunology, and oncology.

    http://www.1910genetics.com
    Veebisait
    2018
    Asutamise aasta
    31
    Töötajate arv
    $0-$1M
    Hinnanguline tulu
    Peakorter

    Muud ressursid