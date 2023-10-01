Directorio de Empresas
Zivver
Zivver Salarios

El salario de Zivver oscila desde $38,591 en compensación total por año para un Servicio al Cliente en el rango bajo hasta $158,620 para un Gerente de Producto en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Zivver. Última actualización: 11/15/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $81.1K
Servicio al Cliente
$38.6K
Gerente de Producto
$159K

Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Zivver es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $158,620. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Zivver es $81,107.

