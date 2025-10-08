Directorio de Empresas
Yandex
Yandex Desarrollador Web Salarios

La compensación de Desarrollador Web in Russia en Yandex totaliza RUB 3.75M por year para G16. El paquete de compensación in Russia mediano por year totaliza RUB 2.16M. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Yandex. Última actualización: 10/8/2025

Promedio Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
G14
(Nivel de Entrada)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 3.75M
RUB 3.34M
RUB 196K
RUB 210K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Cronograma de Derechos Adquiridos

25%

AÑO 1

25%

AÑO 2

25%

AÑO 3

25%

AÑO 4

Tipo de Acciones
RSU

En Yandex, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de derechos adquiridos de 4 años:

  • 25% se adquieren en el 1st-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se adquieren en el 2nd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se adquieren en el 3rd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se adquieren en el 4th-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Desarrollador Web en Yandex in Russia tiene una compensación total anual de RUB 5,487,620. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Yandex para el puesto de Desarrollador Web in Russia es RUB 2,155,817.

