Yandex Ingeniero de Software Backend Salarios en Kazakhstan

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software Backend in Kazakhstan en Yandex oscila desde KZT 17.6M por year hasta KZT 44.14M. El paquete de compensación in Kazakhstan mediano por year totaliza KZT 25.43M. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Yandex. Última actualización: 10/8/2025

Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
G14
(Nivel de Entrada)
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
G15
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
G16
KZT 30.49M
KZT 25.14M
KZT 873K
KZT 4.48M
G17
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Cronograma de Derechos Adquiridos

25%

AÑO 1

25%

AÑO 2

25%

AÑO 3

25%

AÑO 4

Tipo de Acciones
RSU

En Yandex, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de derechos adquiridos de 4 años:

  • 25% se adquieren en el 1st-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se adquieren en el 2nd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se adquieren en el 3rd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se adquieren en el 4th-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software Backend en Yandex in Kazakhstan tiene una compensación total anual de KZT 44,135,657. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Yandex para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software Backend in Kazakhstan es KZT 30,033,358.

