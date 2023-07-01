Directorio de Empresas
Wastelinq
Perspectivas Destacadas
    • Acerca de

    WASTELINQ is a company that offers innovative technology solutions for the waste industry. Their web-based software, developed and tested over 15 years, helps waste management service companies streamline their business and service structure. The software includes features such as customer data management, order scheduling, document printing, regulatory reports, inventory management, transportation scheduling, waste tracking, and more. It also provides tools for inspections, training, invoicing, and accounts management.

    wastelinq.com
    Sitio Web
    2017
    Año de Fundación
    31
    # de Empleados
    $1M-$10M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede Central

