Vizient
  • Salarios
  • Científico de Datos

  • Todos los Salarios de Científico de Datos

Vizient Científico de Datos Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Científico de Datos in United States en Vizient totaliza $138K por year. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Vizient. Última actualización: 12/6/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Vizient
Data Scientist
Chicago, IL
Total por año
$138K
Nivel
L1
Base
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$18K
Años en la empresa
1 Año
Años de exp.
5 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Vizient?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Títulos Incluidos

Informática de la Salud

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Científico de Datos en Vizient in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $192,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Vizient para el puesto de Científico de Datos in United States es $138,000.

Otros Recursos

