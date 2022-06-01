Directorio de Empresas
VillageMD
VillageMD Salarios

El salario de VillageMD oscila desde $77,385 en compensación total por año para un Recursos Humanos en el rango bajo hasta $179,100 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de VillageMD. Última actualización: 10/9/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $150K
Analista de Negocios
$106K
Recursos Humanos
$77.4K

Operaciones de Marketing
$94.5K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$179K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$168K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en VillageMD es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $179,100. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en VillageMD es $127,763.

