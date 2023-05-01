Directorio de Empresas
VAST Data
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa
Perspectivas Destacadas
  • Comparte algo único sobre VAST Data que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos para entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    VAST is revolutionizing data storage by offering All Flash performance, scalability, and efficiency. Their File and Object Storage solution is engineered for unrivaled system efficiency and can scale to meet any application or capacity agenda. VAST's global approach to data protection and reduction algorithms deliver superior storage efficiency for structured, unstructured, and pre-compressed data. Their clusters build a global namespace from one shared pool of metadata and data storage that can scale to data center proportions.

    http://www.vastdata.com
    Sitio Web
    2016
    Año de Fundación
    751
    # de Empleados
    $250M-$500M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede Central

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Más Información

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para VAST Data

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Uber
    • PayPal
    • Coinbase
    • Microsoft
    • Netflix
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos