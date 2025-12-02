Directorio de Empresas
U.S. Government
U.S. Government Analista de Ciberseguridad Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Analista de Ciberseguridad en U.S. Government totaliza $115K por year. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de U.S. Government. Última actualización: 12/2/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
U.S. Government
Cybersecurity Analyst
Washington, DC
Total por año
$115K
Nivel
Intermediate
Base
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
1 Año
Años de exp.
4 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en U.S. Government?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Analista de Ciberseguridad en U.S. Government tiene una compensación total anual de $150,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en U.S. Government para el puesto de Analista de Ciberseguridad es $112,000.

