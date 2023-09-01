Directorio de Empresas
Teya
Teya Salarios

El salario de Teya oscila desde $24,849 en compensación total por año para un Diseñador de Producto en el rango bajo hasta $134,298 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Teya. Última actualización: 12/1/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $93.9K
Gerente de Producto
Median $93.7K
Desarrollo de Negocios
Median $90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Científico de Datos
$83.7K
Analista Financiero
$54.6K
Recursos Humanos
Median $76.4K
Consultor de Gestión
$46.1K
Marketing
$103K
Diseñador de Producto
$24.8K
Gerente de Proyecto
$36.1K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$134K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Teya es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $134,298. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Teya es $83,733.

