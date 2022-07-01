Directorio de Empresas
Testmasters
Testmasters Salarios

El salario de Testmasters oscila desde $77,739 en compensación total por año para un Diseñador de Producto en el rango bajo hasta $126,439 para un Científico de Datos en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Testmasters. Última actualización: 12/1/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $120K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Redes

Servicio al Cliente
$80.4K
Científico de Datos
$126K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ingeniero Mecánico
$81.6K
Diseñador de Producto
$77.7K
Reclutador
$101K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Testmasters es Científico de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $126,439. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Testmasters es $91,050.

Otros Recursos

