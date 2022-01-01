Directorio de Empresas
Tempus
Tempus Beneficios

Seguros, Salud y Bienestar
  • Health Insurance

    BlueCross BlueShield of IL

  • Dental Insurance

    BlueCross BlueShield of IL

  • Vision Insurance

    EyeMed

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    $25,000 per employee

  • Life Insurance

    $25,000 per employee

  • Disability Insurance

    STD: 60% of weekly earnings, up to $1,500 per week up to 12 weeks.

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Paternity Leave

    4 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Pet Insurance

    $7,500 maximum benefit

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Aetna Resources for Living: includes 6 counseling sessions per issue, per year to you or those close to you.

    • Financiero y Jubilación
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • 401k

    • Otros
  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $1,000 matched

  • On Demand Mental Health Care

    On—demand access to behavioral health coaching, video therapy, video psychiatry and clinically validated content proven to reduce the symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression.

