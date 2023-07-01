Directorio de Empresas
Spatial Inc.
    Acerca de

    Spatial is a company based in Emeryville, California and Scottsdale, Arizona that designs immersive audio experiences to improve wellbeing and performance in various spaces. Their technology is flexible, powerful, and scalable, revolutionizing traditional audio barriers. With a focus on healthcare, wellness, and workplaces, Spatial aims to change how we experience immersive audio in real-world environments. The company is led by experienced leaders from renowned companies like Apple, Nest, Dolby, LucasArts, and Disney, and is supported by DBL Partners and BITKRAFT Ventures.

    spatialinc.com
    Sitio Web
    2017
    Año de Fundación
    31
    # de Empleados
    $1M-$10M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede

