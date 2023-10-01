Directorio de Empresas
Semgrep
Semgrep Salarios

El salario de Semgrep oscila desde $120,600 en compensación total por año para un Cybersecurity Analyst en el rango bajo hasta $180,000 para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Semgrep. Última actualización: 10/25/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $180K
Reclutador
$163K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$121K

Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Semgrep es Ingeniero de Software con una compensación total anual de $180,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Semgrep es $163,072.

